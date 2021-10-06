Advertisement

Black cats at local sanctuary not adoptable through October

One of the black cats at Belinda's House of Cats.
One of the black cats at Belinda's House of Cats.(Stephanie Douglas/CBS7)
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Halloween is just around the corner, a spooky time for all. For black cats in need of a home, it can be especially scary.

Belinda’s House of Cats has several black cats available for adoption, but you’ll have to wait until Halloween is over.

For five years, Belinda’s House of Cats has been a sanctuary for dozens of felines. The sanctuary’s black cats are on hold this month.

“Cats are endangered here, there have been some Satanic ritual sites found out in the country later after Halloween. I mean I don’t personally know about that, but I don’t take the chance,” said Belinda.

Belinda says she sees an uptick in requests and Facebook posts seeking out black cats around this time of the year.

“All of a sudden, everybody wants a black kitten and you’re like why do you want it to black?”

She says there’s a stigma behind black cats at Halloween, so she worries about superstitions, rituals and people being cruel.

“In previous years I have gone to the Odessa animal control and poured all of their black cats out at 1 October and we get them here and we met them and we take care of them until November,” Belinda said.

Belinda’s House of Cats has rescued over 1,300 cats and encourages people to adopt more black cats when the time is right.

“There’s nothing to be afraid of, I don’t know why people are afraid of them, they’re sweet.”

