Advertisement

Wendy’s chocolate Frosty is becoming a cereal

By CNN
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kellogg’s is giving fans of the Wendy’s chocolate Frosty their favorite dessert for breakfast.

The cereal maker is teaming up with the fast food chain to make “Wendy’s Frosty Chocolatey Cereal.”

The limited-edition cereal contains crispy, cocoa-coated round bites and chocolate-flavored marshmallow pieces.

It also includes a coupon for a free Frosty from Wendy’s.

The cereal hits grocery stores in December for a limited time and will cost about $3.99.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Carr.
City of Midland engineer charged with child sex crime
Jose Nunez Jr., his wife Maria Nunez and their 3-year-old son, Jayden Nunez, were on vacation...
Couple, young son found dead in bedroom of Mexico Airbnb
The stolen vehicle crashed in Odessa
Five juveniles arrested after crashing stolen vehicle in Odessa
Kionne Devaughn Lewis, 29.
Suspect in Midland murder arrested in New Mexico
Alexis Smith, 35, and Kellie Smith, 55.
Carlsbad boy dies after possibly ingesting fentanyl

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the South Lawn of the White House after...
LIVE: President Biden discusses infrastructure, agenda
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and his wife Ginger Luckey walk through the U.S. Capitol Building in...
Gaetz friend asks for more time to cooperate with feds
FILE - In this May 31, 2017 file photo, Sgt. Ed Mullins, the head of the Sergeants Benevolent...
FBI raids offices of New York City police sergeants union
Nearly 27% of recent COVID-19 cases were children. CDC data shows an average of 258 kids under...
Vaccines are here. School’s open. Some parents still agonize.