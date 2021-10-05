Advertisement

Non-profit provides counseling at select ECISD elementary schools

By Hannah Burbank
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND-ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Communities in Schools of the Permian Basin provide licensed professional counseling to school districts in order to eliminate obstacles students may face when seeking help.

Over 20 schools in Ector County, Midland, Pecos-Barstow-Toyah, and Big Spring school districts have a variety of resources to set students up for a successful future, all thanks to Communities in Schools of the Permian Basin.

Counseling is just one of the resources offered to secondary schools and now three elementary schools in ECISD.

“A lot of people have the notion that well little ones are resilient, they don’t know what’s going on, but little ones are hearing news media, social media, they’re seeing these things, they have so much access to so much more than generations before them, so they’re much more in the know than people give them credit for,” said Jessi Morgan, the Program Manager of Mental Health Support at Communities in Schools of the Permian Basin.

The program was officially rolled out this semester and so far counselors reported an overwhelming response from students..

Morgan said the COVID-19 pandemic escalated issues kids were already struggling with and the younger kids have a harder time expressing their feelings.

“Their stress looks so different from adults and adults can put a name to it usually, we can put a word to how we’re feeling, if you haven’t taught kiddos those feeling words ahead of time beyond just sad, mad, happy, they don’t know how to express that to you,” Morgan said.

Communities in Schools of the Permian Basin places a staff member at each school campus to be an extra layer of support for students. The executive director of the organization said this helps students struggling with depression, anxiety and other stressors that affect them both in and out of school.

“The fact that we’re not addressing the social, emotional needs, you know the mental health issues there and i think once we do that, i think that we will flip the switch and get a better return on our school system,” said Eliseo Elizondo, the Executive Director of Communities in Schools of the Permian Basin.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Carr.
City of Midland engineer charged with child sex crime
Jose Nunez Jr., his wife Maria Nunez and their 3-year-old son, Jayden Nunez, were on vacation...
Couple, young son found dead in bedroom of Mexico Airbnb
The stolen vehicle crashed in Odessa
Five juveniles arrested after crashing stolen vehicle in Odessa
Kionne Devaughn Lewis, 29.
Suspect in Midland murder arrested in New Mexico
Alexis Smith, 35, and Kellie Smith, 55.
Carlsbad boy dies after possibly ingesting fentanyl

Latest News

HONOR FLIGHT WRAP 2
Midland Health officials remind women of the importance of mammograms
Midland Health officials remind women of the importance of mammograms
Midland Health officials remind women of the importance of mammograms
Midland Health officials remind women of the importance of mammograms
For many veterans, it was a chance to embrace life, loss, and service.
Honor Flight allows veterans to embrace the past and look toward the future