Midland Health officials remind women of the importance of mammograms

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -According to the national breast cancer organization, one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

“We can’t stop women from being diagnosed with breast cancer, but no woman should have to die of breast cancer,” Nurse Navigator for Midland Health The Breast Center.

Health officials at The Breast Center urge women to start getting annual mammograms at the age of 40.

“And why do we do that? Well, one and six women who were diagnosed are between the age of 40 and 49,” said Dumire.

The Breast Center said doing a self-examination and getting early screening mammography can reduce your risk of dying from breast cancer by 40 percent.

“It can be detected so early on a mammogram. In fact, we can see something as small as a grain of salt, two years before you would feel a lump,” said Dumire.

Nurse navigator, Jenifer Dumire said in 2020, approximately 40% of eligible Midland women are screened yearly.

But The Breast Center said it still wants to reach the 60 percent who still have fears, contemplating or not enough information.

“If you won’t do it for yourself, do it for your children or do it for your spouse or do it for someone in your life that you love and you want to be around to enjoy years and years with them,” said Dumire.

The Breast Center opens its facility each month to companies to get their employees screened.

