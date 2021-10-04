Advertisement

WATCH: Porch pirate seen on camera stealing package in Kermit

By Matthew Alvarez
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 12:55 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KERMIT, Texas (KOSA) -

The Kermit Police Department posted home surveillance footage showing what appears to be a porch pirate stealing a package from the front of a home.

KPD did not specify exactly where in Kermit this happened but is asking for the public’s help in identifying the box-napper.

If you recognize the man in the video, please call the Kermit Police Department at 432-586-2577.

Kermit Police Department is seeking out any information on identifying this porch pirate, in the video, that is seen...

Posted by Kermit Police Department on Sunday, October 3, 2021

