Social media outages

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(KOSA) - Today, users were not able to log on to Facebook and its platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp.

The apps seemed to be slowly coming back online about an hour ago.

The outages come after a whistleblower released internal documents from the company and was interviewed on 60 minutes.

In the interview, the former Facebook product manager accused the social media giant of knowingly allowing the spread of hate violence and misinformation. This has landed Facebook in front of Senate Committee’s and something it has pushed back against.

As of this afternoon Facebook says it’s not sure what caused the outage across its platforms.

