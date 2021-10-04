Semi-trucks involved in ‘major crash’ in Ector County

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -

The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed to CBS7 that there was a ‘major crash’ in Ector County Saturday afternoon.

The crash involved at least two semi-trucks at the intersection of FM 866 & Highway 302 in the western part of Ector County.

A CBS7 viewer video showed two big rigs on fire, the viewer also reported filming the scene just before 4:00 p.m. Saturday.

No other information was released by DPS.

We will update this story as more information is released.

