Permian Basin Honor Flight receives hero’s welcome in Washington

WASHINGTON (KOSA) - From the second they stepped into the Midland International Airport to when they landed in Washington, West Texas war veterans have rightfully been welcomed as heroes.

It’s a welcome many of them never received when they returned home from war.

Made up of predominately Vietnam War veterans, many of them experienced poor treatment when they returned to the states over forty years ago. But now comes healing, as they’re able to visit Washington, D.C., and be recognized for their service.

“This one is really great,” said Vietnam veteran Dee Phillips. “You get off the plane, and everybody is welcoming everybody. It’s phenomenal. You just feel really great. It warms your heart.”

