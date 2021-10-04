Advertisement

Permian Basin Honor Flight receives hero’s welcome in Washington

By Joshua Skinner and Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (KOSA) - From the second they stepped into the Midland International Airport to when they landed in Washington, West Texas war veterans have rightfully been welcomed as heroes.

It’s a welcome many of them never received when they returned home from war.

Made up of predominately Vietnam War veterans, many of them experienced poor treatment when they returned to the states over forty years ago. But now comes healing, as they’re able to visit Washington, D.C., and be recognized for their service.

“This one is really great,” said Vietnam veteran Dee Phillips. “You get off the plane, and everybody is welcoming everybody. It’s phenomenal. You just feel really great. It warms your heart.”

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Nunez Jr., his wife Maria Nunez and their 3-year-old son, Jayden Nunez, were on vacation...
Couple, young son found dead in bedroom of Mexico Airbnb
Matt Carr.
City of Midland engineer charged with child sex crime
Kionne Devaughn Lewis, 29.
Suspect in Midland murder arrested in New Mexico
Hundreds of people showed up to see Steve Aoki perform on Saturday night at the Hacienda
Fans left frustrated, angry after Steve Aoki concert that wasn’t
Alexis Smith, 35, and Kellie Smith, 55.
Carlsbad boy dies after possibly ingesting fentanyl

Latest News

The porch pirate as seen in home surveillance footage in Kermit
WATCH: Porch pirate seen on camera stealing package in Kermit
Porch pirate caught on camera in Kermit
Kermit Police Department searching for porch pirate
The stolen vehicle crashed in Odessa
Five juveniles arrested after crashing stolen vehicle in Odessa
Two semi-trucks seen on fire after a crash in Ector County
Semi-trucks involved in ‘major crash’ in Ector County