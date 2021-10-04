Odessa shop catches fire Monday afternoon

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Fire Rescue was called out to a fire Monday afternoon in the 4600 block of Andrews Highway.

It happened about 1:45 pm and was contained to one bay.

No details have been released by Odessa Fire Rescue at this time but Andrews Highway was blocked off in the 4600 block to the 4800 block.

