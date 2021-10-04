Advertisement

Midland Priest celebrates twenty years of service with church picnic

By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Pastor, Dr. John Gerlach, arrived twenty years ago at Crestview Baptist church eighteen days after 9/11 and has been serving Midlanders ever since.

Members of the community celebrated his service anniversary with a picnic that was filled with plenty of food and games.

For many followers and colleges… pastor ger-lock is more than just a priest in their eyes.

“Well personally he’s a friend and just being able to honor a friend is super, and the whole church I think feels like John is more than their pastor, but he’s their friend”, says Jimmy Daniel, Associate Priest at Crestview Baptist Church.

Daniel says that when he asked Gerlach how he wanted to celebrate his anniversary, he wanted to have a picnic and be surrounded by the members of his church.

