Five-week race series coming to Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Healthy Kids Running Series is a non-profit organization created to inspire kids to lead an active and healthy lifestyle.

Starting October 24th, the kids will be running for the finish line once a week for five weeks. The community coordinator for the non-profit said this is a great way for kids to learn valuable lessons and have fun at the same time.

“Developing confidence and so i think it’s great, especially after the last year we had, to have kids in our community come together to just race and have fun,” said Kristin Danley, the Community Coordinator for Healthy Kids Running Series

The race series is made up of five races over five consecutive weeks for kids ages two through 14. Danley said her background in the health system and as a runner made her want to bring this group to midland for her own kids.

“I’m a nurse and health and wellness is really important to me, so I think that starts at an early age where we need to introduce our kids into these things of getting outdoors, exercising, having fun while exercising,” Danley said.

Danley said she wants the race series to be all about the kids, whether they’re slow and steady or Midland’s next Bryce Hoppel, it’s about building self-confidence.

“Knowing that hey on week one I got 5th place, but on week three or four I made it to 2nd place and just seeing these obstacles that they can overcome,” Danley said.

There are around 53 runners signed up at the moment. Danley said she’s excited for not only her kids, but all those in the community to run in these races. The races will be on Sundays at 4pm and each participant gets a t-shirt and medal.

Register for the race series here: https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/Midland/HealthyKidsRunningSeriesFall2021MidlandTX

