Advertisement

Fiddlesticks Farms holds 1st annual ‘Doggy Dayz’

Fiddlesticks Farms
Fiddlesticks Farms(KOSA)
By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -With over eighty acres of agriculture and fun, visitors attending Fiddlesticks Farms were able to bring their furry little friends into the farm this weekend.

Their pets got them into the gates for only half the cost.

This was the very first annual ‘Doggy Days’ event and they plan to hold it twice a year.

“It’s so fun to see everybody’s animals. They’re part of the family for them and then when they come out they get to experience everything out here, too”, says Jessica Norton, the owner of Fiddlesticks Farms.

While the staff had plenty of water bowls for dogs placed throughout the grounds, their first priority is making sure everyone is having a great time.

“The most rewarding thing that we get to see and do out here is just getting to see everybody laughing. When we are training employees we always talk about M&M’s and making memories. That’s our slogan”, says Norton.

First-timers that have never experienced the farm get a closer look into the agricultural setting.

“A family friend told us about this place. Since we are from the city we have lived in a bigger city our whole life. We love to experience the country life, so we chose to come over here”, says Bauler Show, an Odessa resident.

If you missed out on today’s event. no need to worry. Fiddlesticks Farms runs this season until November 20th.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Nunez Jr., his wife Maria Nunez and their 3-year-old son, Jayden Nunez, were on vacation...
Couple, young son found dead in bedroom of Mexico Airbnb
Matt Carr.
City of Midland engineer charged with child sex crime
Kionne Devaughn Lewis, 29.
Suspect in Midland murder arrested in New Mexico
Hundreds of people showed up to see Steve Aoki perform on Saturday night at the Hacienda
Fans left frustrated, angry after Steve Aoki concert that wasn’t
Alexis Smith, 35, and Kellie Smith, 55.
Carlsbad boy dies after possibly ingesting fentanyl

Latest News

Awards at the Chili cookoff in Midland
Contestants battle it out for chili cookoff in Midland
Silver Spur Gun and Blade Show
Gun & blade show draws many to the Ector County Coliseum
Medals from the 'Who Let The Dogs Out 5K'
‘Who Let The Dogs Out 5K’ in Downtown Odessa
CBS7 Play of the Week
CBS7 Play of the Week