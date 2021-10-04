Fiddlesticks Farms holds 1st annual ‘Doggy Dayz’

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -With over eighty acres of agriculture and fun, visitors attending Fiddlesticks Farms were able to bring their furry little friends into the farm this weekend.

Their pets got them into the gates for only half the cost.

This was the very first annual ‘Doggy Days’ event and they plan to hold it twice a year.

“It’s so fun to see everybody’s animals. They’re part of the family for them and then when they come out they get to experience everything out here, too”, says Jessica Norton, the owner of Fiddlesticks Farms.

While the staff had plenty of water bowls for dogs placed throughout the grounds, their first priority is making sure everyone is having a great time.

“The most rewarding thing that we get to see and do out here is just getting to see everybody laughing. When we are training employees we always talk about M&M’s and making memories. That’s our slogan”, says Norton.

First-timers that have never experienced the farm get a closer look into the agricultural setting.

“A family friend told us about this place. Since we are from the city we have lived in a bigger city our whole life. We love to experience the country life, so we chose to come over here”, says Bauler Show, an Odessa resident.

If you missed out on today’s event. no need to worry. Fiddlesticks Farms runs this season until November 20th.

