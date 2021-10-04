Briar Patch Trade days back for fourteenth season

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Briar Patch Trade Days came back to West Texas for a limited time and over 140 vendors were in attendance.

The trade days is going on its fourteenth year this fall at the Ector County Coliseum.

This family event is filled with lots of clothing, food, and household goods to choose from.

Being able to reconnect with the customers is helping out small businesses once again.

“It feels really good to get them back out doing that again and get them selling things, getting their product out, making them feel more important because they’re doing what that they want to do”, says Diana Hamilton, promoter for Briar Patch Trade Days.

“People shopping are loving it. They love getting to come back out and reconnecting with everybody and we enjoy seeing our customers”, says Sherry Hale, owner of Shabby Chic West Texas.

The Briar Patch Trade Days will be returning next year at the Ector County Coliseum on March 5th and 6th, next year.

