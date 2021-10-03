Advertisement

‘Who Let The Dogs Out 5K’ in Downtown Odessa

Medals from the 'Who Let The Dogs Out 5K'
Medals from the 'Who Let The Dogs Out 5K'(KOSA)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

There was a lot of fun to be had in Downtown Odessa Saturday during a 5k run and furry friends were invited too! It was called ‘Who Let The Dogs Out 5k’, all put on by Fix West Texas.

Those who went out got to enjoy not only the run, but also live music, food, free pet photos, and even a costume contest.

“It means a lot to me, and to have our community support on this. We work hard and we hope we are making a difference. But to see people come out like this, I feel like it shows we’re needed here. It makes us feel really good,” says Karen Patterson, Vice President of Operations at Fix West Texas.

Proceeds from the event all went to benefit Fix West Texas who provides much-needed services for pets across the area.

“It’s just fantastic, it makes me feel so proud that we have something so great in Midland/Odessa. It’s just fantastic,” explains Shannon Booher, who came in 1st place in the 5K and does Marketing for Midland Athletic Company.

