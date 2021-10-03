Advertisement

Gun & blade show draws many to the Ector County Coliseum

Silver Spur Gun and Blade Show
Silver Spur Gun and Blade Show(KOSA)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

The Silver Spur Gun and Blade Show has returned to West Texas for the weekend.

You can find vendors from all over Texas bringing various types of ammunition and blades for sale at the Ector County Coliseum. Visitors can bring in their guns to trade or sell them to vendors at the show. We’re told that people can expect much more than just guns and blades. There is clothing and food for the whole family to enjoy. The organizer, Kim Sansom, says that the normalcy we’re living in now can provide an opportunity for vendors to thrive again.

“Actually, being shut down was like first. Of course, it’s hard because this is how we make our living and a lot of these vendors, too. It’s sad. We are so glad to be back in business and things are so much normal now and we’re very happy to see that,” says Sansom.

The show continues Sunday, October 3 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Admission is $7.

