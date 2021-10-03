Advertisement

Contestants battle it out for chili cookoff in Midland

Awards at the Chili cookoff in Midland
Awards at the Chili cookoff in Midland(KOSA)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

Over in the tall city, it was not a hot day, temperature-wise, however at the inaugural ‘Rocktoberfest Chili Cookoff’, things got pretty spicy!

The chili cookoff happened at The Destination Midland.

Many people went out to enjoy the great food, music, and motorcycles too!

Organizers say it’s great to see so many people come together and enjoy this event.

You never know what to expect on a first-ever event. But we’ve had a good turnout, good contestants. We only hope that next year will be bigger and better,” says Gloria Salazar, Event Coordinator for The Destination Midland.

They like to come out here to enjoy the comradery of being with other cookers, and doing something for the community really,” says Martin Salazar, Managing Partner of The Destination Midland.

