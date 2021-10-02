Advertisement

Gifts of Hope wraps trees with ribbons for breast cancer fighters and survivors

By Hannah Burbank
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 7:07 PM CDT
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A local group spent its Friday wrapping trees with ribbons to honor breast cancer fighters and survivors.

Gifts of Home Midland supports women with breast cancer and their families in a variety of ways, one of which includes a support group.

The group, called the ‘Young and the Breastless,’ provides a community for women going through similar experiences.

Donna Cannon started the group which now has more than 50 members in it. As a breast cancer survivor herself, she says this group gave her more than just a support system.

“The best friends I have now in my life are people that I met through this group and you just don’t think about that happening, but you meet up and as you get a big crowd of people you kind of clump together because you have like interests,” said Cannon.

The group is open to any women who want to be a part of it. They meet every other Thursday for lunch and activities.

Gifts of Hope wraps trees with ribbons to honor breast cancer survivors and fighters
Midland Victims Coalition holds annual walkathon for domestic violence awareness
