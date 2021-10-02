Gifts of Hope wraps trees with ribbons for breast cancer fighters and survivors

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A local group spent its Friday wrapping trees with ribbons to honor breast cancer fighters and survivors.

Gifts of Home Midland supports women with breast cancer and their families in a variety of ways, one of which includes a support group.

The group, called the ‘Young and the Breastless,’ provides a community for women going through similar experiences.

Donna Cannon started the group which now has more than 50 members in it. As a breast cancer survivor herself, she says this group gave her more than just a support system.

“The best friends I have now in my life are people that I met through this group and you just don’t think about that happening, but you meet up and as you get a big crowd of people you kind of clump together because you have like interests,” said Cannon.

The group is open to any women who want to be a part of it. They meet every other Thursday for lunch and activities.

