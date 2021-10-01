Advertisement

Woman wanted for homicide in New York arrested in New Mexico

Haiyan Deng, 31.
Haiyan Deng, 31.(New Mexico State Police)
By William Russell
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORRANCE COUNTY, New Mexico (KOSA) - A woman wanted in connection with a New York homicide was arrested in New Mexico last week.

According to New Mexico State Police, a State Police officer on patrol noticed a disabled silver Honda CRV with a Pennsylvania license plate on Interstate 40 near Edgewood, New Mexico.

Around that same time, NMSP were contacted by the New York Police Department about a homicide suspect identified as 31-year-old Haiyan Deng. Police believed that Deng would be in New Mexico driving a CRV with Pennsylvania license plates, and she was reported to have a gun.

The State Police officer was notified and identified the driver as Deng. The officer went to detain Deng, and she reportedly began to resist.

A Good Samaritan driving along I-40 noticed the incident and stopped to help, and deputies from the Torrance County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

Deng was then arrested and taken into custody. She was charged with resisting, evading, and obstructing an officer.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kionne Devaughn Lewis, 29.
Suspect in Midland murder arrested in New Mexico
Jose Nunez Jr., his wife Maria Nunez and their 3-year-old son, Jayden Nunez, were on vacation...
Couple, young son found dead in bedroom of Mexico Airbnb
Hundreds of people showed up to see Steve Aoki perform on Saturday night at the Hacienda
Fans left frustrated, angry after Steve Aoki concert that wasn’t
Alexis Smith, 35, and Kellie Smith, 55.
Carlsbad boy dies after possibly ingesting fentanyl
Power restored in Odessa

Latest News

Matt Carr.
City of Midland engineer charged with child sex crime
Albertico Cruz.
Midland man sentenced for indecency with a child
UTPB volleyball
VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: UTPB defeats St. Edward's
National guidebook turning its eyes to West Texas
National guidebook turning its eyes to West Texas