Woman wanted for homicide in New York arrested in New Mexico

TORRANCE COUNTY, New Mexico (KOSA) - A woman wanted in connection with a New York homicide was arrested in New Mexico last week.

According to New Mexico State Police, a State Police officer on patrol noticed a disabled silver Honda CRV with a Pennsylvania license plate on Interstate 40 near Edgewood, New Mexico.

Around that same time, NMSP were contacted by the New York Police Department about a homicide suspect identified as 31-year-old Haiyan Deng. Police believed that Deng would be in New Mexico driving a CRV with Pennsylvania license plates, and she was reported to have a gun.

The State Police officer was notified and identified the driver as Deng. The officer went to detain Deng, and she reportedly began to resist.

A Good Samaritan driving along I-40 noticed the incident and stopped to help, and deputies from the Torrance County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

Deng was then arrested and taken into custody. She was charged with resisting, evading, and obstructing an officer.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.