The United Way of Odessa accepts donation from United Family

By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The United Family’s annual golf tournament that was held back in August raised 500,000 dollars for 28 United chapters.

The United Way of Odessa received a 20,000 dollar check at Market Street.

Kenny Copeland, the Market Street store director in Odessa, says that he’s happy to have the chance to help make a difference in the Permian Basin.

“Well I think no one does it better than United Way and so we’re glad to partner with United Way and they do a phenomenal job of helping the families out here in Odessa, Texas”, says Kenny Copeland, the store director for Market Street in Odessa.

The United Way’s annual golf tournament has contributed over 200,000 dollars to the United Way of Odessa for the past 6 years.

