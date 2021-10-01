Advertisement

Permian Basin Honor Flight: Day 1

By Joshua Skinner
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (KOSA) - The first day of the Permian Basin Honor Flight is complete.

From the second they stepped into the Midland International Airport, to the time they landed in Washington, the veterans have rightfully been welcomed as heroes.

A welcome many of them never received when they returned home from war.

Many of the veterans experienced poor treatment when they returned to the states over forty years ago. Now comes healing as they’re able to visit the nation’s capital and be recognized for their service.

The veterans are scheduled to visit the Vietnam War Memorial on Saturday.

CBS7 will be covering the Permian Basin Honor Flight throughout this weekend.

