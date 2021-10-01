Midland Victims Coalition holds annual walkathon for domestic violence awareness

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

To bring awareness to the cause, the Midland Victims’ Coalition held its seventh annual walkathon for domestic abuse awareness.

The event, which was held at Wadley Barron Park, honored victims of domestic violence and those who have lost their lives from abuse.

Domestic violence survivor Tiffany Stott says she doesn’t know where she would be today if it wasn’t for the group.

“I can’t even put into words how they picked me up off the ground, I didn’t know that I was a shell of a human being. Abuse changes you,” said Stott.

Stott says she’s proud of how far she’s come for her son with the help and healing support from the Midland Victims’ Coalition.

The coalition’s mission is to empower survivors of any abuse or violence by providing resources and education that can help prevent others from experiencing abuse.

“We just feel like it’s an opportunity to invite the community and join in advocating for victims,” said Sara Basaldua, a member of the coalition.

The Midland Victims’ Coalition will be hosting a memorial in December for the victims who have lost their lives to abuse.

