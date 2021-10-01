Advertisement

Midland man sentenced for indecency with a child

Albertico Cruz.
Albertico Cruz.(Midland County Jail)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland man will be spending several years in prison after being found guilty of child sex crimes.

On Friday, Albertico Cruz was sentenced to back-to-back terms of 15 years in prison for two counts of second-degree indecency with a child under 14 years old. He will serve the terms consecutively.

Cruz was found guilty by a jury back on Thursday, September 30.

During the trial, the jury heard from the victim about the abuse that led to her telling an adult.

Assistant District Attorney Andrew van der Hoeven prosecuted the case for the Midland District Attorney’s Office, while Mr. Isaiah Jackson and Mrs. Tanya Bidwell represented the Defendant.

