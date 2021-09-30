Advertisement

West Odessa welcomes new water tower

The tower is part of West Odessa’s $45 million water infrastructure plan
The new ater tower was raised in West Odessa on Thursday morning.
The new ater tower was raised in West Odessa on Thursday morning.(Joshua Skinner/CBS7)
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A new water tower was raised in West Odessa on Thursday, the first of two that are expected to take place within the next week.

The one-million-gallon tank is part of a $45 million project to improve West Odessa’s water infrastructure.

It’s a response to a consistent complaint from residents in the area - inconsistent water pressure. The new tower, located off of I-20, aims to change that.

The tower will provide temporary service to a portion of West Odessa until the project is fully completed about a year from now.

“Temporary service will probably start with an estimated 4,000 to 4,500 people. Then, around this time next year, this particular tower will be serving 8,000 to 8,500 people. Then the tower we have out on Knox will be taking care of somewhere around 13-15,000,” said Tommy Ervin, President of the Ector County Utility District.

The towers, pumping system and new pipes are expected to last from 50-100 years.

