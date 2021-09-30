Advertisement

UTPB and Midland Memorial Hospital team up for internship program

UTPB nursing students will now have a chance to get hands-on experience at Midland Memorial...
UTPB nursing students will now have a chance to get hands-on experience at Midland Memorial Hospital.(Eduardo Huijon/CBS7)
By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A new partnership between the University of Texas Permian Basin and Midland Memorial Hospital will give nursing students a unique hands-on experience in the medical field.

UTPB and MMH announced the partnership at a press conference Thursday.

The partnership will allow fourth-semester nursing students to have a chance to get paid while earning credits towards their degree.

“If you’re going to go to school and have like a part-time job or even a full-time job, it can get chaotic, so having this internship, plus clinicals with UTPB. You’re getting paid but you get the hands-on opportunity,” said Destiny Walker, a nursing student at UTPB.

Students will help ease the staffing challenges the hospital has faced through the pandemic.

“This collaborative model is just at the right time. To be able to practice and learn while also getting compensated really does help alleviate the financial burden and time burden for the students, while also benefiting the hospital and the patients there,” said Dr. Kit Bredimus, the Chief Nursing Officer of Midland Memorial Hospital.

This will help any students that are unsure about what lies ahead in their future when it comes to job security.

“If you’re on the fence about it, then just go for it, because it’s going to be a great opportunity. You’re going to be more confident when you come out of it, and you also get the job offer.”

The students in the pilot program have already committed to staying on board with Midland Health after they graduate from college.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ananius Williams, 19, Jason Ybarra, 17, and Keemadrick Sauls, 18.
Five arrests made following shooting in Odessa
Hundreds of people showed up to see Steve Aoki perform on Saturday night at the Hacienda
Fans left frustrated, angry after Steve Aoki concert that wasn’t
Kionne Devaughn Lewis, 29.
Suspect in Midland murder arrested in New Mexico
Power restored in Odessa
Ruben Muñoz Jr. was a proud Odessan, even as he competed on the national stage.
Family, friends remember Odessa boxing legend and his devastating right hook

Latest News

The new ater tower was raised in West Odessa on Thursday morning.
West Odessa welcomes new water tower
Students at the Midland Alternative Program are taking the Sandy Hook Promise.
Midland students make promise to prevent gun threats, violence
Claire Ramirez is looking to highlight local businesses and experiences.
National guidebook turning its eyes to West Texas
Several medical professionals were recognized at Thursday's event.
Hispanic Heritage of Odessa honors local medical professionals