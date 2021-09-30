UTPB and Midland Memorial Hospital team up for internship program

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A new partnership between the University of Texas Permian Basin and Midland Memorial Hospital will give nursing students a unique hands-on experience in the medical field.

UTPB and MMH announced the partnership at a press conference Thursday.

The partnership will allow fourth-semester nursing students to have a chance to get paid while earning credits towards their degree.

“If you’re going to go to school and have like a part-time job or even a full-time job, it can get chaotic, so having this internship, plus clinicals with UTPB. You’re getting paid but you get the hands-on opportunity,” said Destiny Walker, a nursing student at UTPB.

Students will help ease the staffing challenges the hospital has faced through the pandemic.

“This collaborative model is just at the right time. To be able to practice and learn while also getting compensated really does help alleviate the financial burden and time burden for the students, while also benefiting the hospital and the patients there,” said Dr. Kit Bredimus, the Chief Nursing Officer of Midland Memorial Hospital.

This will help any students that are unsure about what lies ahead in their future when it comes to job security.

“If you’re on the fence about it, then just go for it, because it’s going to be a great opportunity. You’re going to be more confident when you come out of it, and you also get the job offer.”

The students in the pilot program have already committed to staying on board with Midland Health after they graduate from college.

