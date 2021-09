GARDEN CITY, Texas (KOSA) - The CBS7 Player of the Week is Garden City’s John Lopez. In the Bearkats 83-38 win over Van Horn, Lopez only needed to touch the ball seven times to score five touchdowns.

On defense, he made 12 tackles, while forcing and recovering a fumble.

Watch the video above to hear from Lopez and head coach Jeff Jones.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.