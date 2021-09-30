Odessa College holds groundbreaking for James Segrest Stadium

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa College is honoring one of its greats with a new stadium.

The college held a groundbreaking and naming ceremony for James Segrest Stadium on Thursday morning.

Segrest served as the college’s track and field coach and athletic director. His teams won 11 NJCAA National Championships in track and field.

The stadium will be replacing the current OC Outdoor Track.

