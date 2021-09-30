Advertisement

Odessa College holds groundbreaking for James Segrest Stadium

By William Russell
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa College is honoring one of its greats with a new stadium.

The college held a groundbreaking and naming ceremony for James Segrest Stadium on Thursday morning.

Segrest served as the college’s track and field coach and athletic director. His teams won 11 NJCAA National Championships in track and field.

The stadium will be replacing the current OC Outdoor Track.

