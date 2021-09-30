National guidebook turning its eyes to West Texas

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A guidebook that highlights local businesses is coming to West Texas.

The Scout Guide launched back in 2010 with the goal of showcasing a variety of independently owned businesses in different towns. TSG has created guidebooks for dozens of cities.

Starting in 2022, you’ll be able to find them all over Midland.

“It’s the best way to find the best of the best in every community.”

Claire Ramirez, the owner and editor of the West Texas Scout Guide, grew up in Midland and says she’s excited to bring the guide to the Permian Basin.

“When someone picks up our book, it’s full of entrepreneurs and local businesses in our territory and then encourages them to go out and visit and support and be part of the community that way,” said Ramirez.

A variety of businesses from boutiques, restaurants, home designers and even chiropractors could end up in the guide.

Ramirez says that Midland will be the furthest west TSG has gone in Texas.

“It supports these small business owners and entrepreneurs and markets them in a way that hasn’t been offered yet here in West Texas,” Ramirez said.

To create the Midland guidebook, Ramirez scouts the city and surrounding areas to catalog the best experiences while spotlighting local businesses.

Midland and Odessa won’t be the only cities featured in the book. She’ll be including Far West Texas as well.

“Midland-Odessa we are going to be focused on what do our locals do here. You know, we don’t have as many travelers that come in. We do have the flyers that fly into Midland and then maybe they’re driving out to Marfa, Marathon, Big Bend,” said Ramirez.

Ramirez will be scouting all over the area for the next few months ahead of the guide’s publication.

