Midland students make promise to prevent gun threats, violence

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - This school year has seen a number of threats of gun violence in Midland and Odessa.

In response, one school in Midland is taking up a social initiative that teaches students how they can prevent threats and actual violence.

Students at the Midland Alternative Program, also known as MAP, are making the ‘Sandy Hook Promise.’

Part of the promise is to simply say hello if you see someone being isolated. For M.A.P. junior Beniamino Wright, he says he wants his promise to go beyond the hallways.

“There’s plenty of times where I felt isolated, but I rise up it above by talking to people,” Wright said.

Students like Wright are getting a lesson on how to prevent gun violence in schools by connecting with peers that might feel excluded.

“For me, I learned to really just check on people, see how they’re feeling and stuff and just really be a friend to other people,” said Wright.

All week, M.A.P. students learned how to identify signs of isolation and how breaking through said isolation can help stop violence. By making a promise to say ‘Hello’ to other students, they can create a sense of validation.

Dr. Crystal Clark, the principal of M.A.P., says it was important to bring the Sandy Hook Promise to classrooms because simply saying something can help stop violence.

“Because of the rise of students stealing guns, and just with the different behaviors that we encounter we need them to think past The current moment and look towards what are the consequences,” Dr. Clark said.

For the remainder of the week, students will be doing different activities including making a tree that represents the lives lost in the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

“Today one of the activities, they filled out a slip that says I promise, and so tomorrow because we have our being there now they are going to sign and it says I pledge to say something,” said Dr. Clark.

M.A.P. plans to include this in their lesson plan next year.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.