Lawmakers suit up for the 2021 Congressional Baseball Game

Lawmakers suit up for Congressional Baseball Game.(Gray DC)
By Karen Daborowski
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -Democrats and Republicans faced off at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Wednesday night to raise money for local D.C. charities.

The first game took place in 1909 and has been an annual event. Last year it was canceled due to the pandemic. This year fans filled the stadium to cheer on their favorite lawmakers. President Biden even made a surprise appearance early in the game.

Gray DC reporters spoke to the lawmakers leading up to the game.

