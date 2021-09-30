Hispanic Heritage of Odessa honors local medical professionals

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An event held on Thursday aimed to honor some of our local professionals.

Hispanic Heritage of Odessa held the event at the Holy Redeemer Catholic Church.

The event featured several outstanding Hispanic medical professionals.

“I was very honored, very privileged. I feel like it takes a village. There are so many great people, respiratory therapists, nurses, everybody, the hospital. This community has been incredible in helping in these difficult times,” said Araceli Romero, FNP, one of the professionals recognized at the event.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.