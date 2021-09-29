Advertisement

Showers possible Wednesday

By Lauren Bostwick
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Happy Wednesday! Today will be sunny and hot with high temperatures topping off in the lower 90s across the region. Winds will be out from the southwest around 10 to 15 mph.

There is a chance for afternoon showers today, mainly in the southern portion of the region, but conditions are looking to stay rather dry throughout the day.

Big changes are on the way Thursday thanks to a cold front. Cooler conditions and a chance for widespread showers are expected Thursday. The main concern with these storms is gusty winds, frequent lightning, and brief downpours leading to possible flash flooding. Stay tuned!

