Pink the Park looks to honor locals impacted by breast cancer

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Gifts of Hope in Midland will be holding their annual event Pink the Park this October to honor those impacted by breast cancer.

This year, the event will include a fashion show featuring breast cancer survivors and fighters walking the runway. The women will be modeling clothes from White House Black Market.

Brenda Jones, a cancer survivor who works at the apparel company, says the fashion show will help make the women feel special and supported.

“It shows you that other people are in your corner as well and they want to celebrate you being a survivor as well. Pink in the Park brings us all together as well,” said Jones.

The show also looks to give hope and encouragement to those who are fighting cancer.

“You’ll miss little things. Plucking your eyebrows because you won’t have eyebrows anymore. So, I think being a part of the fashion show is to let others know that you can still feel pretty even if you don’t have hair. You can put on makeup to just make you feel a little better,” said Kristi Serrano Martinez, who is in her third year fighting breast cancer.

Martinez says it means the world to have the support of women who have gone through similar struggles by her side. A cancer diagnosis does not define who they are.

“I think it’s mainly to give hope to others, to let them know that you can be hit with this horrible diagnosis but you can still keep going year after year.”

According to Gifts of Hope, one in eight women in the United States are affected by breast cancer.

“We can set aside time to honor the fighters, support the survivors and remember the lost. We want women and men of the community to know that breast cancer impacts a lot of people,” said Clink Dickson, Executive Director of Gifts of Hope.

Pink the Park is a free event and will be held in Downtown Midland at Centennial Park on Saturday, October 16. Gifts of Hope is encouraging the community to come out and show their support.

