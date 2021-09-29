Odessa man who drove to Lubbock to have sex with 11-year-old pleads guilty

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An Odessa man who admitted in July he drove to Lubbock with the intention to have sex with an 11-year-old girl has pleaded guilty to enticement and attempted enticement of a minor.

On Wednesday, a judge accepted the guilty plea of Andrew Chavarria Jaquez, 35, to count one of the indictment. He faces 10 years to life in prison, five years to life of supervised release, and he will have to register as a sex offender.

On July 2, a search warrant was executed at an adult female’s residence in Lubbock after a CyberTip indicted that she was possibly sex trafficking a child. The woman told investigators she was contacted by a number of people through a messenger app called Skout. One of the individuals she communicated with was Jaquez.

She claimed Jaquez was her boyfriend for a year or two, though they had never met in person. She told the FBI they exchanged sexually explicit images and videos of each other. She said they broke up because Jaquez kept wanting to talk about doing sexually graphic things with children, according to the complaint.

The woman told the FBI she occasionally was kicked off of Skout for a few days when she had sexually explicit conversations about kids with other individuals. The complaint states the same day the FBI served the search warrant, they took the woman’s phone and started communicating with Jaquez.

The same day the FBI served the search warrant, court documents state they took the woman’s phone and started communicating with Jaquez.

FBI gave Jaquez a number he believed to belong to an 11-year-old girl. Jaquez began exchanging text messages with a detective on that number, when he made plans to drive to Lubbock from Odessa to have sex with the 11-year-old.

On July 7, he was arrested at the agreed upon meeting location where he thought he would be meeting the adult woman and the 11-year-old.

He admitted he sent the messages and he traveled to meet the adult woman and the child. He also admitted to law enforcement he sometimes fantasized about minors and described a time where he was communicating online and exchanging sexually explicit photographs with a 15-year-old girl.

As of September 29, a sentencing date had not yet been set.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.