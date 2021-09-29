Odessa College students take part in life flight patient training

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A chopper touched down in Odessa on Tuesday to help students learn a lesson in saving lives.

It was all part of hands-on training for Odessa College EMT and EMS students. The students had a chance to practice transferring patients and loading them onto an Aerocare 5 helicopter.

Edward Jones, the Fire EMS Director for Odessa College, says it’s exciting to see more students signing up for their programs.

“It’s pretty exciting. It’s great to see people that want to help other people, and they find their niche that they’re good at and they enjoy,” said Jones.

The training was held outside of Odessa College’s Fire Technology building.

