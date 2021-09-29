New green space coming to Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa will be getting a new green space soon.

Odessa’s City Council unanimously approved a donation agreement between the City and Odessa College in their meeting Tuesday night.

Odessa College plans to create the green space in downtown Odessa and build a stage area.

The space will be used for concerts and other events.

There’s no word yet on when the green space is expected to be complete.

