Advertisement

New green space coming to Odessa

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa will be getting a new green space soon.

Odessa’s City Council unanimously approved a donation agreement between the City and Odessa College in their meeting Tuesday night.

Odessa College plans to create the green space in downtown Odessa and build a stage area.

The space will be used for concerts and other events.

There’s no word yet on when the green space is expected to be complete.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ananius Williams, 19, Jason Ybarra, 17, and Keemadrick Sauls, 18.
Five arrests made following shooting in Odessa
Hundreds of people showed up to see Steve Aoki perform on Saturday night at the Hacienda
Fans left frustrated, angry after Steve Aoki concert that wasn’t
Officers investigating the scene at 1st and Muskingum in Odessa.
Victim identified in pedestrian-train accident in Odessa
Clinton Young spoke with CBS7 about his case in 2017.
Court of Criminal Appeals tosses murder conviction of Clinton Young
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury

Latest News

Odessa College students take part in life flight patient training
Odessa College students take part in life flight patient training
Police: Carlsbad boy died after possibly ingesting fentanyl
Police: Carlsbad boy died after possibly ingesting fentanyl
Police lights.
Carlsbad boy dies after possibly ingesting fentanyl
Odessa College students take part in life flight patient training
Odessa College students take part in life flight patient training