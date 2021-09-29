INTERVIEW: Losing focus in the workplace

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Mary Kate Hamilton was joined by Melanie Saiz of Centers for Children and Families to discuss losing focus in the workplace.

The following comes from Centers:

Loss of focus, memory, and organization at work? Does this sound familiar? World events have made for more challenges in the workplace—it seems everyone has found themselves in a new and uncomfortable struggle. This is a critical time to both check-in with and appreciate the people we work with.

What is causing people to feel a greater lack of focus than normal?

· Trauma and PTSD from the experiences of this year

· Anxiety and depression have been on the rise

· Many of us are working with people who have lost loved ones recently or are trying to help sick relatives

· We have talked about “COVID BRAIN”—the brain fog associated with both the overwhelm of the pandemic and, at times, the after-effect of having COVID, itself

What are some tips we can use to maintain focus during the day while we are at work?

1. Control Your Phone

· When your focus is stolen by beeps and rings all day long, you have no chance of being productive or calm.

· It’s key to learn to control your technology, rather than letting your technology control you

· This starts with your phone, which is probably the device that’s with you all the time.

· Learn to use the DO NOT DISTURB mode, only allowing calls from specific contacts

· Place it across the room

· Set timers for focus time & phone check time

2. Control Your Email

· Email is one of the top stress creators at work—especially when it is really full

· Just like you schedule meetings with other people, set daily or weekly time on your calendar to process email.

· Try not to open an email if you cannot immediately respond

o If you do open, remember to mark it “unread”

· Use technology to filter through spam email for you

3. Control Your Work Environment

· Use a Do Not Disturb sign on your door at work when you need to have uninterrupted focus at the office

· Bosses: Ditch the Open Door Policy

o While you may have an open-door policy because you want to always be available, this obviously undermines your own ability to focus.

o An open-door policy also deprives your staff of maximizing their own productivity?

§ When your team members don’t feel empowered to make decisions without your input, they will not apply their full talents, skills, and creativity to the job.

4. Try Physical Activity before Focused Work

· While it’s important to find stillness, it’s equally important to be physically active.

· When we exercise our bodies, our hearts pump more blood, sending more oxygen to our brains. This infusion of oxygen helps improve our focus.

· While you might not want to work up a sweat in the office, consider your physical state when you’re about to sit down to work on a task that requires focused attention.

· Before you sit down to work, walk up and down a flight of stairs for ten minutes, or better yet, go outside and take a quick bike ride, or walk briskly around the building or the block.

· While you may feel this time is wasted because you’re not yet working, quite the reverse is true; you’re prepping your brain and body to optimize your focus at work.

If your stress is too big, check on your MENTAL HEALTH RESOURCES

o Find out what those resources are and make sure there is outreach to create awareness

§ Employee Assistance Program

§ Behavior Health Phone Number on the back of your insurance card

o Centers can help– give us a call!

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.