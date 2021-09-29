Advertisement

Fat Bear Week is back: Do you have your brackets ready?

By CNN
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Fat Bear Week is back at Alaska’s Katmai National Park and only the chunkiest brown bears need to apply.

Experts say, for bears, fat equals survival and the bears at Katmai are packing on the pounds to prepare for hibernation.

Fat Bear Week is a March Madness-style contest, pitting the bulky bears head-to-head.

Anyone can vote for their favorite husky competitor. To properly handicap your brackets, you can even watch a live feed of the bears.

Anyone can vote for their favorite husky competitor. To properly handicap your brackets, you...
Anyone can vote for their favorite husky competitor. To properly handicap your brackets, you can even watch a live feed of the bears.(Source: Explore.org/Katmai National Park, CNN)

Voting is open now and concludes on Fat Bear Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ananius Williams, 19, Jason Ybarra, 17, and Keemadrick Sauls, 18.
Five arrests made following shooting in Odessa
Hundreds of people showed up to see Steve Aoki perform on Saturday night at the Hacienda
Fans left frustrated, angry after Steve Aoki concert that wasn’t
Officers investigating the scene at 1st and Muskingum in Odessa.
Victim identified in pedestrian-train accident in Odessa
Clinton Young spoke with CBS7 about his case in 2017.
Court of Criminal Appeals tosses murder conviction of Clinton Young
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury

Latest News

Police: Carlsbad boy died after possibly ingesting fentanyl
Police: Carlsbad boy died after possibly ingesting fentanyl
FILE - In this April 2, 2021 file photo, Connecticut guard Paige Bueckers (5) passes the ball...
NCAA to start using ‘March Madness’ for women’s tournament
FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) shoots against the Milwaukee Bucks during the...
NBA releases protocols to teams for virus safety this season
Deputies in Florida say surveillance video showed the moment where a child suffered a broken...
GRAPHIC: Day care worker arrested for child abuse after Florida sheriff’s office reviews surveillance video