Ector Co. Library committee looking outside the state for help fixing building

The Ector County Library.
The Ector County Library.(Stephanie Douglas/CBS7)
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Ector County Library committee is now looking outside of Texas for help in fixing the county’s library building.

The committee is aiming to hire the Ivy Group, a Virginia-based consulting agency. They’re now calling on the Ector County Commissioners to help foot the bill.

Committee members want commissioners to approve a $60-70,000 budget to retain the consulting service for seven months.

They’re also asking for $25,000 from the Friends of the Ector County Library fund to go towards the project.

“We thought having an expert eye that’s outside of the state might bring a different perspective than what we would see if we hire someone a little closer to home,” said Randy Ham, the Ector County Library Advisory Board Chair.

Members of the committee also say they’ll need the public’s input to help improve the library.

The committee is hoping to get their request on the agenda for the next commissioners court meeting.

