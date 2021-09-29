Advertisement

Carlsbad boy dies after possibly ingesting fentanyl

Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By William Russell
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CARLSBAD, New Mexico (KOSA) - Two people have been arrested after police say that a 12-year-old boy in Carlsbad died after possibly ingesting fentanyl.

According to the Carlsbad Police Department, officers were called to the 2400 block of Westernway on Tuesday for a report of an unresponsive child.

When police arrived, they found a 12-year-old boy who was unresponsive. He was taken to Carlsbad Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police say their preliminary investigation of the boy’s death suggested that he may have ingested fentanyl.

Two arrests were made in the case following an investigation by CPD as well as the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office and Pecos Valley Drug Task Force.

Alexis Smith and Kellie Smith have both been charged with abuse of a child resulting in death and child neglect for other children at the home.

Mugshots for the suspects were not immediately available.

Carlsbad police ask that anyone with information on the case call their Criminal Investigations Division at (575) 885-2111 Ext. 2240.

