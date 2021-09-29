Advertisement

Border Patrol agents team up with other agencies to rescue missing hiker

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter flew the...
A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter flew the missing hiker out of Big Bend National Park.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By William Russell
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BIG BEND, Texas (KOSA) - Several agencies came together to find a missing hiker at Big Bend National Park on Tuesday.

According to a release, the National Park Service was alerted Monday afternoon that a hiker was overdue at the park. A quick search of the area she was supposed to be in came up empty.

That night, Border Patrol agents, Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR), National Park Service, Department of Public Safety, Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations, United States Border Patrol Horse and K9 Units, and mobile technology all converged in the Chisos Basin at the hiker’s last known location.

The search had been going on for more than half a day when members of the Border Patrol Horse Patrol Unit found footprints. The prints led agents to a remote area of Juniper Canyon where they heard faint screaming.

Agents found the hiker and she was treated by BORSTAR paramedics before being flown to the Big Bend Regional Medical Center in Alpine.

“The coordinated actions of all agencies involved led to the successful rescue of a lost hiker,” said Big Bend Sector Chief Sean L. McGoffin. “This is a great example where multiple local agencies pooled their resources to work together to save a life. We appreciate the close working partnerships in the Big Bend region.”

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

