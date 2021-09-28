Advertisement

Proposed bill would require Wisconsin schools to teach cursive

By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (Gray News) – A bill up for approval Tuesday in the state assembly would require schools in Wisconsin to teach cursive to students in elementary grades.

The legislation introduced in July would require the state superintendent to incorporate cursive writing into the academic standards for English language arts.

The requirement would extend across all school districts, including public, charter and private schools.

The goal is for students to be able to write legibly in cursive by the end of fifth grade.

The Associated Press is reporting sponsors for the bill believe cursive will improve the education of students by stimulating different parts of the brain.

Cursive writing is currently included in the Wisconsin Standards for English Language Arts as a method for writing, but is listed as an option alongside printing or typing.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ananius Williams, 19, Jason Ybarra, 17, and Keemadrick Sauls, 18.
Five arrests made following shooting in Odessa
Officers investigating the scene at 1st and Muskingum in Odessa.
Victim identified in pedestrian-train accident in Odessa
Clinton Young spoke with CBS7 about his case in 2017.
Court of Criminal Appeals tosses murder conviction of Clinton Young
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury
Hundreds of people showed up to see Steve Aoki perform on Saturday night at the Hacienda
Fans left frustrated, angry after Steve Aoki concert that wasn’t

Latest News

Pfizer said it plans to ask for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.
Pfizer submits data on children’s COVID vaccine
No injuries have been reported after a SUV driver was saved by a nearby university rowing team...
Rowing team helps save driver from submerged car
Searchers gather at Carlton Reserve Friday to resume the search for Brian Laundrie.
LIVE: Gabby Petito’s family to speak; FBI leads search for Laundrie
Nicole Peoples told the first grader to keep his mask on pretty much no matter what. Mason took...
$24,000 raised for boy who wore mask in school picture
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a Senate Armed Services...
Milley defends calls to Chinese at end of Trump presidency