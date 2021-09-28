Advertisement

Police in Georgia shoot suspect in bow and arrow carjacking

Police say the suspect was armed with a compound bow loaded with an arrow.
Police say the suspect was armed with a compound bow loaded with an arrow.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia say they shot and wounded a man suspected of using a bow and arrow to carjack a woman in Atlanta before crashing the stolen car and pointing the weapon at police.

The suspect was taken to a hospital after he was shot once Tuesday during a standoff in Marietta, a city about 20 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.

The events began unfolding early Tuesday morning when Atlanta police say the suspect shot an arrow through a woman’s windshield while demanding she get out. Police located the stolen car about an hour later in Marietta after it crashed.

Police say the suspect was armed with a compound bow loaded with an arrow.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ananius Williams, 19, Jason Ybarra, 17, and Keemadrick Sauls, 18.
Five arrests made following shooting in Odessa
Officers investigating the scene at 1st and Muskingum in Odessa.
Victim identified in pedestrian-train accident in Odessa
Clinton Young spoke with CBS7 about his case in 2017.
Court of Criminal Appeals tosses murder conviction of Clinton Young
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury
Hundreds of people showed up to see Steve Aoki perform on Saturday night at the Hacienda
Fans left frustrated, angry after Steve Aoki concert that wasn’t

Latest News

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 file photo, a view of a cassette with the recording of...
John Lennon cassette tape fetches $58,240 at Danish auction
Richard Stafford, the attorney for the Petito and Schmidt families, criticized the Laundries'...
Laundries did not help find Gabby Petito, attorney says
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a Senate Armed Services...
Milley defends calls to Chinese at end of Trump presidency
In remarks before Congress, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley calls the 20-year war in...
Joint Chiefs chairman calls Afghan war a ‘strategic failure’