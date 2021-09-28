Advertisement

Oil prices continuing to rise

Pumpjacks in West Texas.
Pumpjacks in West Texas.(Hannah Burbank/CBS7)
By Hannah Burbank
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Oil prices are rising as the economy continues to reopen. On Tuesday, it hit some of the highest prices for the year.

West Texas Crude hit just over $75. A year ago it was in the $60s.

Mickey Cargile, the president of Cargile Investment Management, says that prices have shot back up after they experienced a slump a few weeks ago.

“Primarily it’s just the drawdown on our inventories of oil because of our snapback of the worldwide economies as we came out of COVID,” said Cargile.

Cargile says that people are also returning for jobs, but at a slower rate than the companies are hiring.

“The worldwide demand for oil is just very strong right now, there’s a huge shortage of natural gas in Europe and so that’s causing a bigger demand for oil.”

Robin Donnelly, the president of Eastland Oil, says he expects the price to stay in the same range through the end of the year. They don’t predict a 4th quarter slowdown.

“The pricing now is pretty much, you’ll see this pretty much through the end of the year and then next year looks like it will be from 60 to 75,” Donnelly said.

While the demand has picked back up, the supply is picking up at a slower rate. Cargile says that’s normal for cycles we see with oil prices.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ananius Williams, 19, Jason Ybarra, 17, and Keemadrick Sauls, 18.
Five arrests made following shooting in Odessa
Officers investigating the scene at 1st and Muskingum in Odessa.
Victim identified in pedestrian-train accident in Odessa
Hundreds of people showed up to see Steve Aoki perform on Saturday night at the Hacienda
Fans left frustrated, angry after Steve Aoki concert that wasn’t
Clinton Young spoke with CBS7 about his case in 2017.
Court of Criminal Appeals tosses murder conviction of Clinton Young
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury

Latest News

The Upper Rio Grande flood planning area.
INTERVIEW: Organization looking for flooding feedback from West Texans
INTERVIEW: Organization looking into flooding in West Texas
INTERVIEW: Organization looking for flooding feedback from West Texans
COVID-19 in West Texas.
COVID-19 information for West Texas
Kionne Devaughn Lewis, 29.
Suspect in Midland murder arrested in New Mexico