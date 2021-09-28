Isolated showers and thunderstorms possible Tuesday

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - High temperatures for the day will top off in the upper 80s across the region, even in the 90s further west. Winds will be out from the southwest around 10 to 15 mph.

There is a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, mainly after 1 pm. The main concern with these storms is gusty winds, frequent lightning, and brief downpours leading to possible flash flooding. The eastern portion of the region is under a “marginal risk” today, meaning isolated severe storms are probable. Possibility for hail and damaging winds in the marginal risk region.

Conditions clear and warm-up on Wednesday, ahead of a cold front Thursday. Stay tuned!

