When will construction work finish along Thomason Drive?

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Thomason Drive in Midland has been under construction for quite some time now. It’s left residents wondering why it’s taking so long to finish.

The harsh winter earlier this year damaged pipes, homes and your local roads.

While the City of Midland had plans to do a total reconstruction of Thomason Drive, the snowstorm caused issues for their timeline.

Bobby Wojciechowski, the City of Midland’s construction manager, says they had to make immediate repairs to the road before they could begin their project.

“The snowstorm in February which caused the road to deteriorate even faster, so we partnered with Jones brothers to come out and get rid of all the I’m going to say bad asphalt, leaving the intersections knowing we were going to take them all out and improve them,” said Wojciechowski.

The city is looking to add a roundabout and seven intersections to improve drainage.

Some Midlanders who live along the road are getting tired of the seemingly endless construction.

“I’ve started taking behind Wall to come over here to my house, I try to go around. I got new tires for my car around May and I’ve already had a flat tire,” said Sandra Macias.

Wojciechowski says he understands the frustrations of the community, but emphasizes that it’ll all be worth it in the end.

“I go through construction when I’m going from home, school, play, I know it’s an inconvenience but this will be for the betterment of the city. This is a work in progress but it will look good.”

The city hopes to have construction done by early next spring.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.