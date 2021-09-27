West Texas teen wins Olympic Trap National Championship

GAIL, Texas (KOSA) - Just about, nearly, close to. These are all words that can’t be used to describe Ryann Phillips.

The 17-year-old recently traveled to Michigan where she won the USA Shooting Women’s Olympic Trap National Championship.

That means she’s better than...

“...all the women in the nation,” said Phillips.

That’s a big feat for someone from the small town of Gail.

At the national championships, Phillips took it a step at a time. The first step was to be one of the top six to qualify for finals.

“As long as I could make it to the top six and shoot off for those spots, then I could win that,” Phillips said.

Phillips made the final six, then began whittling away at her competition.

“So, we went into finals, and I was understandably nervous, but then we got a couple of shots into it, and I was like, you know, this is fine,” said Phillips.

Six dropped to five, and five to four, all the way down to the final two. A sudden death shoot-off.

“I was watching, but I wasn’t really registering what was happening, because I was like, ‘Oh, she’s going to hit it. We’ll have to shoot a few more targets.’ Then she missed, and I was like, Oh!”

Phillips returned to Gail a national champion in trap.

This is just the latest in time spent away from school for Phillips. She’ll soon be missing even more when she heads to Peru on Friday to represent the United States in the Junior World Championships.

Don’t think that means she’s shirking her academics - She’s already parlayed her success into a full-ride scholarship to Tennesee Southern.

