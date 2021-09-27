Tom’s Coats
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - “Imagine if your child didn’t have a coat.”
Chief Meteorologist Tom Tefertiller, CBS7 First Alert and the Salvation Army are teaming up to keep kids in West Texas warm this winter.
We’re looking for gently-used or new jackets or sweaters for the drive.
You can donate jackets and coats in our red barrels at the sites listed below. The drive will be held through the entire month of October.
Frost Bank
Midland - 4101 Midland Drive and 800 West Wadley Avenue
Odessa - 3501 Faudree Road and 2710 North Grandview Avenue
All American Chevrolet of Odessa
5020 John Ben Shepperd Parkway
Medical Center Hospital
Healthy Kids Clinic - 3001 John Ben Shepperd Parkway
Family Health Clinic - 6030 West University
Mission Fitness - 8050 East Highway 191
Odessa College - 201 West University Boulevard
Wrangler Express (Saulsbury Conference Center, Main Campus)
Spur Building (Main Campus)
OC Sports Center (Main Campus)
Gregory D. Williams Hall
Sewell Auto Tech - 2425 East 8th Street
Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.