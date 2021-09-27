Tom’s Coats

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - “Imagine if your child didn’t have a coat.”

Chief Meteorologist Tom Tefertiller, CBS7 First Alert and the Salvation Army are teaming up to keep kids in West Texas warm this winter.

We’re looking for gently-used or new jackets or sweaters for the drive.

You can donate jackets and coats in our red barrels at the sites listed below. The drive will be held through the entire month of October.

Frost Bank

Midland - 4101 Midland Drive and 800 West Wadley Avenue

Odessa - 3501 Faudree Road and 2710 North Grandview Avenue

All American Chevrolet of Odessa

5020 John Ben Shepperd Parkway

Medical Center Hospital

Healthy Kids Clinic - 3001 John Ben Shepperd Parkway

Family Health Clinic - 6030 West University

Mission Fitness - 8050 East Highway 191

Odessa College - 201 West University Boulevard

Wrangler Express (Saulsbury Conference Center, Main Campus)

Spur Building (Main Campus)

OC Sports Center (Main Campus)

Gregory D. Williams Hall

Sewell Auto Tech - 2425 East 8th Street

