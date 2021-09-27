Advertisement

Tom’s Coats

CBS7 First Alert is teaming up with the Salvation Army to keep kids warm this winter.
CBS7 First Alert is teaming up with the Salvation Army to keep kids warm this winter.(CBS7)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - “Imagine if your child didn’t have a coat.”

Chief Meteorologist Tom Tefertiller, CBS7 First Alert and the Salvation Army are teaming up to keep kids in West Texas warm this winter.

We’re looking for gently-used or new jackets or sweaters for the drive.

You can donate jackets and coats in our red barrels at the sites listed below. The drive will be held through the entire month of October.

Frost Bank

Midland - 4101 Midland Drive and 800 West Wadley Avenue

Odessa - 3501 Faudree Road and 2710 North Grandview Avenue

All American Chevrolet of Odessa

5020 John Ben Shepperd Parkway

Medical Center Hospital

Healthy Kids Clinic - 3001 John Ben Shepperd Parkway

Family Health Clinic - 6030 West University

Mission Fitness - 8050 East Highway 191

Odessa College - 201 West University Boulevard

Wrangler Express (Saulsbury Conference Center, Main Campus)

Spur Building (Main Campus)

OC Sports Center (Main Campus)

Gregory D. Williams Hall

Sewell Auto Tech - 2425 East 8th Street

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ananius Williams, 19, Jason Ybarra, 17, and Keemadrick Sauls, 18.
Five arrests made following shooting in Odessa
Police lights.
Odessa police identify man killed in three-vehicle crash
Officers investigating the scene at 1st and Muskingum in Odessa.
Victim identified in pedestrian-train accident in Odessa
Clinton Young spoke with CBS7 about his case in 2017.
Court of Criminal Appeals tosses murder conviction of Clinton Young
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury

Latest News

COVID-19 in West Texas.
COVID-19 information for West Texas
Sgt. Daniel Valenzuela Jr.
ECHD police sergeant dies in crash
West Texas Weather Forecast 9/27
West Texas Weather Forecast 9/27
Parent is tased at football game over mask non-compliance in Logan, Ohio.
Update: Marietta woman pleads “no contest” in mask refusal case