Midland County looking to improve maintenance at Fairview Cemetery

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Some Midlanders spoke out to Midland County commissioners on Monday to share their concerns about the maintenance at Fairview Cemetery.

Friends of Fairview is a group comprised of Midlanders who have family members laid to rest at the historic cemetery. They said it was time for the county to take care of Fairview by upgrading its water system.

“There is no sprinkler system out there. We actually have to move the sprinklers from one place to others, we actually have to move the pipes,” said Luis Sanchez, Midland County Commissioner of Precinct 3.

The lack of proper irrigation is what’s causing the trees to suffer and weeds to grow.

“When we budget for things right, so you budget to cut the grass and X amount of times. If it rains too much that’s something we didn’t budget for in the past. So these are some of the things we’re going to continue to upkeep, they just wanted us to pay attention to the fact that it needs more help than we used to give it,” Sanchez said.

The commissioners court is now looking at buying 63 valves and will spend $360,000 or more for a new automated sprinkler system and other tools to beautify the cemetery.

“We have to come up with a solution, and I look forward to making sure we get the best solution available. I think the court during the discussion seems like everyone is willing to do that,” Sanchez said.

Midland County will be holding a special meeting regarding the irrigation plan on October 7.

