Isolated showers and thunderstorms possible Monday afternoon

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Happy Monday! High temperatures for the day will top off in the upper 80s across the region. Winds will be out from the south around 10 to 15 mph. There is a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, mainly after 1 p.m. The main concern with these storms is gusty winds, frequent lightning, and brief downpours leading to possible flash flooding.

Tuesday will be similar to Monday, breezy with a slight chance in the afternoon for isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Conditions clear and warm-up on Wednesday ahead of a cold front Thursday. Stay tuned!

