Advertisement

Fans left frustrated, angry after Steve Aoki concert that wasn’t

By Joshua Skinner
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Hacienda was packed last night with concertgoers hoping to see mega-DJ Steve Aoki during his first-ever concert in the Permian Basin.

The only problem? Aoki and his gear never made it on stage.

Now, furious fans are demanding answers and refunds.

Anna Salazar and some friends had bought tickets to see Aoki and Maluma back in March, then waited patiently for six months.

“Six rolls around, nothing happened. 6:30 rolls around nothing happens,” Salazar said.

But that patience wore thin Saturday night at The Hacienda when they encountered a wait of another kind.

“We’re waiting. We’re waiting. Nothing’s happening. At this point, it’s, like, 10:30. Nobody has told us anything. We haven’t heard anything that’s happening,” she said.

Salazar and others peppered event staff for answers but got nothing.

Believe it or not, Aoki was at the Hacienda but never made it on stage. He took to Instagram to apologize to his fans.

“Sorry, guys. I really wanted to play this show,” Aoki said, rolling down a car window. “As you can see, I’m leaving. They didn’t have my stuff set up. I, literally, waited until the last second before I’d miss my flight.”

So, what exactly happened? Well, that’s not entirely known. Fans weren’t able to get information out of the staff. A spokesperson for The Hacienda declined to comment when reached by phone.

Angel Sanchez’s wife and child were among those waiting to see Aoki. Sanchez used to work on events like this, but even he was stunned at what went on Saturday night.

“As far as it lagging that long? No. Never, never have I ever seen that happen,” he said.

“Everyone was all sad,” Salazar said. “Like, literally, people went just to see him. Some people don’t even know who Maluma is.”

The only bright spot? Aoki said he’s willing to try again.

“I’ve never played in Midland-Odessa, so it was an exciting one for me to play,” Aoki said. “I’ve played Texas a bunch. I love Texas. I love my fans out there. So, I’m sorry you guys couldn’t see the show.”

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ananius Williams, 19, Jason Ybarra, 17, and Keemadrick Sauls, 18.
Five arrests made following shooting in Odessa
Police lights.
Odessa police identify man killed in three-vehicle crash
Officers investigating the scene at 1st and Muskingum in Odessa.
Victim identified in pedestrian-train accident in Odessa
Clinton Young spoke with CBS7 about his case in 2017.
Court of Criminal Appeals tosses murder conviction of Clinton Young
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury

Latest News

Fans left frustrated, angry after Steve Aoki concert that wasn’t
XTO ENERGY INNOVATIVE GARDENS
West Texas Food Bank partners with XTO Energy with a community garden
ST. ANN'S CATHOLIC CHURCH
St. Ann’s Catholic Church raises money for their school
OPD
Odessa Police Department throw a block party for Odessans